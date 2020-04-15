‘This is who we are’ applauds front line workers

NBC has debuted another promo under its “This is who we are” tagline — this one paying tribute to front line workers who are making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, this promo eschews using the unidentified music that most others do, but instead uses an applause sound effect that starts off slow before crescendoing into fierce clapping.

This applause serves as a “beat” and roughly follows the flow of the images of front liners that appear on screen.

The spot also uses the animated “This is who we are” that transitions to “We are in this together” that the networks began using earlier in the outbreak.