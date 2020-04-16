BroadcastPix adds streaming video solution

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

BroadcastPix has added a timely offering to its lineup, dubbed StreamingPix, a complete live production and streaming video solution.

Designed to be easy to deploy and use, the solution includes a PTZ camera, microphone, premade graphics and a control system, along with a variety of other features.

“StreamingPix grew out of our observation that as the desire to stream events and content has exploded, particularly in recent weeks, most organizations lack the kind of broadcast training required by current systems on the market today. Users need a simpler, more accessible, and easier automated way to produce compelling streams and get them online, at a cost-effective price point – that’s StreamingPix,” said Tony Mastantuono.

RoboPix PTZ camera with integrated remote control

LAV microphone

SDI, HDMI, IP and NDI inputs for the ability to input PowerPoint and social media

A library of “ready-to-use” clips and graphics

Media aware macros to make your content visually interesting

One-to-many streaming to popular streaming services, such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Vimeo etc., and virtual meetings, including Zoom, Skype, Go to Meeting, and more

Controlled from an easy-to-use and configurable software interface

StreamingPix will begin shipping in late April 2020 with an MSRP of $6,495.