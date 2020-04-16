Vizrt and NewTek launch streaming platforms to deliver product updates, education

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

The Vizrt Group has launched its trade show replacement, two streaming content channels focused on delivering product updates, showcasing unique projects and providing an education platform for customers.

On the Vizrt side, VizrTV includes case studies from broadcasters including TVNZ, Canal+ and eNCA along with Viz Engine updates. On Thursday, April 23, VizrTV will include a live stream of the Viz Verdi launch, a complete studio automation platform for digital media production.

NewTekTV, meanwhile, showcases unique corporate, educational and government usages along with TriCaster updates and the NDI protocol.

On-demand content and a complete schedule is available on each website.

For more information visit NewTekTV and VizrTV.