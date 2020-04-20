Cinema 4D announces new features, immediate availability of Release 22

As part of its webinar this week in lieu of the NAB Show, Maxon announced the latest updates to its Cinema 4D graphics software.

Release 22, which is available for immediate download for subscription customers, includes UV unwrapping and editing tools, improved selection and modeling tool functionality and updated viewport technology with support for Metal on macOS.

Non-subscription customers will receive the new features of Release 22 later this year.

Updates include:

New UV Workflow Enhancements, Improved Packing and Automatic UVs

Improved selection tools, visualization tools and a progressive unwrapping workflow make it much simpler to define a UV map, while new packing algorithms optimize texture resolution. A new automatic UV unwrapping option based on the Ministry of Flat licensed technology developed by Eskil Steenberg of Quel Solaar makes it easy to create a basic unwrap with minimal distortion and overlaps for baking and texture painting.

Enhanced Viewport

Cinema 4D’s new viewport core provides a framework to make the best use of graphics technology in the coming years, with full support for Apple Metal. Users enjoy a more accurate view of the 3D scene, improved filtering and multi-instance performance.

Pipeline – GTLF export, GoZ Integration and More

GLTF export offers users a flexible and efficient format for sharing 3D animations on the web and within AR applications, while GoZ integration offers a smooth workflow with Pixologic Z-Brush for advanced sculpting. Support for Nodal materials within FBX and Cineware expands the pipeline for advanced materials.

Modeling Tools Improvements

In addition to many small usability enhancements, modeling tools are faster and more robust, and better preserve mesh attributes like UV and vertex maps, thanks to a new core architecture.

Organizational Licensing Options

Volume License Customers can leverage organizational accounts within the MyMaxon ecosystem to assign licenses to individual users or groups, coupling the flexibility of floating licenses with the accessibility and reliability of Maxon’s servers.