NBC Sports’ new ‘2020NE’ Olympics text is confusing people

NBC Sports has released a promo centered around the fact the 2020 Olympics will now take place in 2021 — but still marketed as the 2020 Olympics.

When the IOC announced that the Olympics would be pushed to 2021, it was also announced they would still be marketed and officially known as the “2020” games.

Using the banner “Same dream. Different Year,” NBC drives home that point with large text reading “2020NE.”

It’s obviously supposed to be read as “twenty twenty-one” and the last zero in the year and “O” in “one” do double duty as both.

The fact that the zeroes and “Os” in the lockup could be read as either, helping drive the “meshed” concept, but also adding a layer of confusion.

The look, while clever, is confusing some people.

Is it supposed to be “two hundred two one”? Or is it “2 zero 2 one, “2-oh-two-one” or “2-oh-2-oh-N-E”? Or maybe “twenty twenty one N-E”? And if so what does “N-E” mean? Perhaps even “twenty twenty northeast”?

You get the point.

The lockup becomes even more confusing when it isn’t set in a font that renders zeroes and “Os” the same — such as “2020NE.”

Many fonts display “Os” as being more round, while zeroes are a bit narrower.

The promo does also include the Tokyo 2020 logo NBC created back in 2018. That logo, in accordance with IOC rules, still shows “2020.”

It’s worth noting that NBC hasn’t technically created a new logo for the 2020 Olympics as some sites are reporting. Instead, it’s more of a tagline or “alternate” campaign.