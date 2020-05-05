‘Listen to Lonnie’ gets work from home edition

WCBS is airing a promo that’s part of its “Listen to Lonnie” campaign — but showcasing the struggles of working from home.

Lonnie Quinn, like many weather broadcasters, is working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and the promo showcases clips from when he opted to have his daughters take part in a forecast — with hilariously mixed results, including the two young girls not understanding that they have to step out of the key.

Near the end of the promo, on screen text first reads “Gotta listen to Dad” before “Dad” gets crossed out and replaced with “Lonnie.”

The end screen features the “#ListenToLonnie” hashtag along with the postscript “…and his daughters too.”

WCBS is the CBS owned affiliate serving the New York City metro area.