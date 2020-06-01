CNN showcases Max Foster’s journalistic chops

CNN is airing a promo focusing on its London based correspondent Max Foster.

The spot starts with the theme of “opening doors” with accompanying architectural imagery showcasing doorways from throughout the U.K.

As the promo continues, the concepts of honesty, accuracy, fairness, access and trust are emphasizes interspersed with “on the ground” imagery of Foster’s work around the globe.

The piece also includes on screen text with a gradient reveal and burst of light that is not, unlike most promos, in the network’s custom font CNN Sans.

Foster reports across all CNN platforms and anchors a block of “CNN Newsroom” on CNN International.