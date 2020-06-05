‘Today’ emphasizes ‘We’re here. Together’ in George Floyd inspired promo

NBC News‘ “Today” has released a promo over its coverage of the alleged murder of George Floyd that mirrors other campaigns for the show and network.

Centered around the statement starter “We’re here,” the promo echoes the “This is ‘Today'” campaign used by the venerable morning show and, in turn, the “This is who we are” tagline used by MSNBC and, later, NBC News as a whole.

The promo includes references to “tough conversations,” “life lessons” and “comfort” — all of which start with the words “We’re here for…”

In the final screen, the words “We’re here. Together.” followed by the “Today” logo complete with a subtle sunrise animation.

The word “We’re” fades out, leaving viewers with the message “Here. Together. Today.” on screen.