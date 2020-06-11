NAB Show New York shifts to digital event for 2020

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

NAB Show New York is joining the countless other conventions and events to move online for 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for October 21-22 at the Javits Convention Center in New York and was to be the first in-person broadcast trade show following the cancelation of the NAB Show in April and IBC in September.

The digital format is expected to follow the NAB Show Express template which saw 40,000 participants and 1.6 million minutes of video content watched, taking the place of the regular NAB Show.

The normal sub-conferences of NAB Show New York are expected to remain as part of the digital offering with full details expected in the months ahead.

The 2021 NAB Show is slated for April 10-14 in Las Vegas with other trade shows, such as CES in January, already vowing to not cancel in 2021.