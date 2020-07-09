MSNBC touts its team as what ‘a year like this needs’

MSNBC is airing a hard hitting coronavirus pandemic coverage promo that emphasizes the rough year it’s been so far — and how it needs reporters like NBC’s.

The promo centers around statements that start with “A year of…,” including “A year of heartbreak,” “A year of turmoil” and a “A year of unknowns” all blended with footage of the network’s correspondents in masks.

Also shown are archival clips of both the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest sweeping the country.

The end of the spot features a collage of masked correspondents with the headline “A year like this needs reporters like these” before switching to the “This is who we are” title slide often used in MSNBC promos.

It’s worth noting this promo does not follow the normal, slow pace of the “This is who we are” campaigns and also mixes in yellow text and dark backgrounds with diamond accents — but does maintain typographical consistency.