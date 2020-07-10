Chinese legal media group adds multi-platform studio

Publisher of the Zhejiang Legal System Newspaper, the Zhefa Media Group (浙法传媒集团) has invested in a new broadcast-ready space to create social media and video content.

At about 2,500 square feet, the Zhejing Social Governance Media Center (浙江省社会治理融媒体中心) features a large LED video wall as the focal point with an oval design connecting different zones including a production control room and virtual area.

The fusion media center allows for the creation of content across a variety of platforms and screen sizes.

Ideapool (艾迪普机构) worked with the group on the project delivering solutions including its iNews production platform and iArtist graphics system.