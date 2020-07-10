Chinese legal media group adds multi-platform studio
Publisher of the Zhejiang Legal System Newspaper, the Zhefa Media Group (浙法传媒集团) has invested in a new broadcast-ready space to create social media and video content.
At about 2,500 square feet, the Zhejing Social Governance Media Center (浙江省社会治理融媒体中心) features a large LED video wall as the focal point with an oval design connecting different zones including a production control room and virtual area.
The fusion media center allows for the creation of content across a variety of platforms and screen sizes.
Ideapool (艾迪普机构) worked with the group on the project delivering solutions including its iNews production platform and iArtist graphics system.
tags
china, China set design, China tv studio, fusion, Ideapool
categories
Featured, International Set Design, Set Design