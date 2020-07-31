Al Arabiya previews augmented reality graphics for U.S. election coverage

Arabic network Al Arabiya (العربية‎) has released a preview of how it will leverage augmented reality for its coverage of the U.S. 2020 election.

The network plans to utilize its sprawling new newsroom and studio, with the circular LED floor a key centerpiece of the augmented designs.

The circle shaped installation is used as the anchor point of a 3D model of the. U.S. Capitol dome, presidential seal, electoral map and other elements.

In addition, floating candidate graphics and data are inserted, OTS style, next to talent, while the space’s numerous video walls are also integrated.

The look uses the network’s new logo and graphics, including its custom font.