Latest Rokerthon logo corners the idea of sandwiching its name

NBC News‘ latest Rokerthon has blended the idea of a sandwich stack and the iconic “Today” studio exterior for its logo design.

The logo features the Rokerthon name in a bold, all caps, condensed typeface split between “Roker” and “thon,” with each word skewed in opposite directions to form a corner effect.

For 2020, Rokerthon is attempting to a set a Guinness World Record title for a live virtual sandwich making relay.

Al Roker will attempt to set a record for online sandwich making relay https://t.co/hBVLEh2jhb #TVNews #BroadcastNews — TVNewsMix (@TVNewsMix) July 31, 2020

Above and below are, from the center outward, red, green and yellow layers — which could be representative of tomato, lettuce and bread, respectively. The look is reminiscent of the flat rendition of hamburgers that Burger King has used.

Not only does the corner design blend well with the strong type and create a sort of streamlined iteration of a sandwich, but it also has a nod to Studio 1A, the home of Roker’s primary show, “Today.”

Studio 1A is a windowed, two story studio located on a corner across the street from NBC News headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza (technically Studio 1A is in 10 Rockefeller Plaza).

The current “window on the world” studio debuted in 1994 and has been renovated numerous times since then. Previously, “Today” originated from a different windowed space in Rock Center from 1952 to 1958 and again from 1962 to 1965.