Devlin Design Group previews set design for new VENN network
Devlin Design Group has released a preview of its set design for VENN, a network aimed at a streaming generation as a mix of gaming, pop culture and lifestyle.
VENN will span multiple formats of entertainment, including talk shows and news, to game shows and documentary series, all targeted at Gen Z and millennials.
The network will launch its first phase Aug. 5, 2020 from a studio in the Vista Studios complex in Los Angeles.
The set is over 1,000 square feet and includes 30 million pixels worth of LED video walls and floors.
