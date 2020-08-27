North Carolina station adds LED lighting with set overhaul

Hearst’s WXII, which debuted a new set from Devlin Design Group in early August, also made the upgrade to LED studio lighting with the help of Brightline.

Dan McKenrick, the project’s lighting designer, utilized nearly 40 L1.2 and L1.4 fixtures from Brightline.

Set Design WXII View more images of this project...

“I look at the set overall and decide how to add dimension and balance,” said McKenrick in a release. “I’m very much looking at the mechanics of the room. The particular set, the shape of the room, and the grid height and camera type determine how you’re going to make it work.”

The set is daylight balanced with the L1.2s for side fills and L1.4s for front lights. Lupo DayLED fresnels were also used at specific talent positions.

McKenrick notes the large monitor wall of WXII presented a challenge for lighting to avoid glare.

“Getting that angle is always part of the adventure of working on the logistics of the lighting layout,” he said.