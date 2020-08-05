North Carolina station debuts set inspired and built by local community

Hearst’s WXII 12 News has debuted a new set from Devlin Design Group that takes inspiration from the region while also employing local workers.

Serving the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, including the cities of Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, the set includes a sweeping vista wall with graphics inspired by the Sauratown Mountains fronted by a 9×1 55-inch vertical monitor array.

“It was a logical choice to use nature as the inspiration,” said Diane ‘DiFi’ Fiolek of Devlin Design Group.

Two additional venues flank the anchor area including a weather pod and working weather center with two large 82-inch displays.

Free Lance Staging, based in Thomasville, N.C., was used for the set’s fabrication with the station promoting the local connection ahead of launch.

“With so many regional businesses negatively impacted, we were proud to support our area’s legacy of craftsmanship by working with the talented local builders in the construction of our new set,” said Michelle Butt, WXII’s president and general manager.

“It was truly a pleasure to work with the talented craftsmen and women of the Piedmont Triad,” notes Kartik Dakshinamoorthy of Devlin Design Group.

Natural stone is intermixed with faux wood flooring, copper tones yellowish-orange backlit panels to give the set warmth on camera.

“The completed remodel now allows WXII 12 to maximize our storytelling venues to better tell the news, weather and sports stories of the Triad as well as accent WXII 12’s North Carolina roots,” said Butt.

The upgrade for WXII is the first since 2001.

Primeview and Samsung provided the set’s display technology.