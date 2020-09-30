How court shows have adapted productions due to coronavirus

Like most TV productions, court shows have had to rethink how they stage a mock courtroom during the coronavirus.

Before diving into how court shows are affected, it is important to note an oddity in how most of these shows are filmed.

Typically these shows tape only on select days — sometimes over blocks of a week or more. Multiple cases are heard back to back on tape days but what viewers see doesn’t necessarily air in the order they were taped.

Producers have to make sure the cases used in an episode fit within the runtime of the show and also often try to feature a variety of cases in an episode to keep viewers interested.

Although most of the judges on these shows wear traditional black robes, one giveaway that the shows air out of order is that their shirt collars or ties may change color during the course of one episode.

Because of this approach, depending on the tape schedule and frequency, court shows can often get very far “ahead” and develop a backlog of unedited footage — meaning it can be weeks or even months between the time a case is taped and when it airs (in some cases, this even cases cases taped during one season to air in a future one).

Thanks to all of these factors, viewers will likely see some odd inconsistencies with how court shows appear on air due to the constantly changing coronavirus precautions. For example, the “courtroom” audiences may appear during one case and then disappear in the next one — all in the same episode. Safety dividers and other precautions may appear to move around as well.

Suffice it to say, there are so many variables regarding when an episode was taped compared to when it airs that, combined with shifting health concerns, it wouldn’t be practical to keep track of every detail, so what follows is a general overview of observations made during the episodes that aired in September 2020.

Stalwart “The People’s Court” has opted to significantly cut down on the number of people in its Connecticut studio.

For most episodes, only court officer Douglas McIntosh and courtroom report Doug Llewelyn appear to be in studio.

MacIntosh stays inside the “courtroom” area that has been cleared of a studio audience.

Litigants still appear “behind” those iconic tabletop lecterns — but on high end low profile video panels that have been wheeled into place in roughly the same position they would be if the people were actually in studio.

Cases are being heard remotely — with litigants appearing via video conferencing services that sometimes causes audio to cut out or the video to freeze or skip.

Judge Marilyn Milian joins the courtroom from home in front of a recreation of the real wall behind her bench on set. Her monitor is also placed roughly where she would normally sit.

Llewelyn, meanwhile, appears to be on the opposite side of the wall that separates the “courtroom” from the hallway set.

He continues to interview the parties in the lawsuit but does it remotely.

Legal reporter Harvey Levin also joins remotely and the show added a segment called “After the Verdict” where Milian and her husband, Judge John Schlesinger, discuss the cases in segments taped from their home, presumably in Florida where the couple reside. Milian normally travels to Connecticut for tapings.

The result is a somewhat comical, if not fairly authentic, recreation of how the courtroom set is normally used.

Over on “Judge Mathis,” which is taped in the NBC Tower in Chicago, court cases are being heard both in person and remotely.

When litigants are in studio, they stand facing the bench with large wheeled panels. The panels are positioned on the side facing the other party.

Mathias, meanwhile, sits behind a plastic panel that is wheeled in front of the bench, allowing him to still face the litigants but also cutting down on air exchange from them — which makes sense since they face him directly.

Balliff Doyle Devereux wears a face mask.

The show has retained a small studio audience, who sit spaced out and wear face shields, presumably so their facial reactions can still be seen.

At the top of his season premiere, Mathis made note of the changes due to coronavirus and said he hopes the show can be an example on practicing social distancing and other safety measures.

“Judge Jerry,” starring longtime talk show host Jerry Springer, which is taped at NBCUniversal’s facility in Stamford, Connecticut, has eliminated a studio audience with empty chairs appearing behind the defendant and plaintiff.

The lecterns have been moved slightly farther apart (as evidenced by the lines on the floor) but not plastic shields have been added as of the season debut.

Bailiff Najee Hinds also appears to stand a bit farther back than in previous editions.

“Judge Judy” debuted its 25th and final season of new episodes. During some cases the courtroom audience is visible behind litigants but others it is not. “Judge” uses paid extras for its studio audience, rather than members of the public.

There also seems to be a varying about of cross shooting used depending on if an audience is in studio or not.

“Hot Bench,” which features a trio of judges hearing a single case, has also not made significant on air changes as of yet, though it’s not clear when the episodes airing now were taped.

“Divorce Court,” which has a new host, debuted without a studio audience, instead featuring monitors scattered around where the seating normally is showing faces of fans.

Court shows’ odd taping schedule also means that the judges and other personalities that appear on it often do not live in the same city where the taping is done, though they may have a home or other residence near the studio to stay at during extended taping sessions.

For example, “Judge Judy” tapes in Los Angeles but Sheindlin has a home in New York as well as other locations. Milan lives in Florida and flies to Connecticut for tapings.

Due to travel restrictions and personal precautions, this also means that the physical location of the judges could change over the course of the year.