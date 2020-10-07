Weather Channel explores ‘firewhirl’ phenomenon in new IMR segment

The Weather Channel has released its latest immersive mixed reality segment, this time diving into what a “fire whirl” is and the dangers of it.

Jim Cantore hosts this segment, standing on the usual circular dais while virtual flames rage around him.

At times, key facts pop up on virtual yellow panels as the flames shift and morph to match his explanations of a “fire whirl,” which is sometimes referred to as a “firenado.”

The segment is tied to the wildfires ravaging the west.

The video also covers how warming temperatures and dry conditions brought on by climate change are becoming more prevalent across the western U.S.

You can watch more Weather Channel IMR segments from over the years on this playlist: