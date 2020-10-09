Warner Chappell honored with Mark Awards
Warner Chappell Production Music was honored with three Mark Awards during the recent virtual ceremony.
The winners include a broad spectrum of categories, including folk and traditional orchestral.
“We are inspired by all the musicians and composers who partner with us to create our outstanding repertoire. It’s especially gratifying when others acknowledge the creativity and dedication that goes into making a great track. Thank you for this honor, and congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” said Pat Weaver of WCPM.
Best Folk Track
Track: “Skin And Bone”
Album: In The Fire: Nu-Folk-Pop
Catalog: MidCoast Music Artist Songs
Matthew Schwanke and Christopher Francis Hanson
Best Non-Categorical/Wildcard Track
Track: “Social Distance”
Album: VALO Artists
Chris B Harris and Daniel Kenneth Solovitz
Best Orchestral Track
Track: “Revelation”
Album: Darkchestra
Catalog: Scoring Stage
Nitzan Sagie and Or Chausha
