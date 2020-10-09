Warner Chappell honored with Mark Awards

Warner Chappell Production Music was honored with three Mark Awards during the recent virtual ceremony.

The winners include a broad spectrum of categories, including folk and traditional orchestral.

“We are inspired by all the musicians and composers who partner with us to create our outstanding repertoire. It’s especially gratifying when others acknowledge the creativity and dedication that goes into making a great track. Thank you for this honor, and congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” said Pat Weaver of WCPM.

Best Folk Track

Track: “Skin And Bone”

Album: In The Fire: Nu-Folk-Pop

Catalog: MidCoast Music Artist Songs

Matthew Schwanke and Christopher Francis Hanson

Best Non-Categorical/Wildcard Track

Track: “Social Distance”

Album: VALO Artists

Chris B Harris and Daniel Kenneth Solovitz

Best Orchestral Track

Track: “Revelation”

Album: Darkchestra

Catalog: Scoring Stage

Nitzan Sagie and Or Chausha