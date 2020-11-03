Primestream helps power production workflows for Newsmax TV

Along with the recent relaunch of its broadcasting operation in New York City, Newsmax TV has invested in new media asset management (MAM) and video recording/playout infrastructure.

Opting for Primestream’s Xchange and Media IO solutions, Newsmax TV’s NYC facility is now linked with its Boca Raton, Florida base of operations, allowing remote video operations and flexibility.

“Primestream is well-known as a premier provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, and its solutions were the ideal choice for our operation,” said Walter Raps, senior vice president, broadcast operations and engineering, Newsmax TV.

“Compared with other products in the market, Primestream offers outstanding software agility, the most powerful toolset, and the most seamless integration with other systems — all of which will allow us to go to the next level with our broadcast and distribution services and reach ever-broader audiences.”

The Newsmax Primestream solution is anchored by the Xchange enterprise MAM platform, which enables production teams in New York City and Boca Raton to collaborate on media assets and distribute content both online and over the air.

Integrated with the Newsmax NRCS, Media IO enables simultaneous recording and editing of content from both IP and SDI sources for fast and easy real-time transcoding that enables the integration into live production workflows.

“By placing their confidence in Primestream, Newsmax has offered strong validation of our market-leading position as a premier software technology provider for broadcast news and digital media operations,” said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO of Primestream.