Ross Video brings touchscreen to Carbonite production switchers
Ross Video has launched a touchscreen new series of control panels for its Carbonite line of production switchers.
Featuring high-resolution ISP LCD displays and a curved design, the new TouchDrive line-up is designed for today’s technical director, Ross Video notes.
“We spent the last year talking to TDs from around the world, and the feedback was extremely consistent – TDs have asked us for more freedom to create, greater operational efficiency and improved integration of production control,” notes Nigel Spratling of Ross Video in a statement.
“We’ve taken all of that input onboard and we’re very pleased to offer TouchDrive as our solution – the new curved panel design, redesigned GUI and touch/ gesture features really take production switcher design into a whole new space, and the initial feedback from our beta-test customers has been amazing.”
TouchDrive allows for gestures, custom color schemes and includes a build-in dashboard computer to integrate other Ross products, such as XPression, Ultrix routing or Tria replay.
TouchDrive is available in five sizes and replaces all current Carbonite Black models.
