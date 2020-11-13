Ross Video releases v10 of graphics platform XPression

Ross Video has released version 10 of its XPression real-time motion graphics platform, adding new HDR workflows, multi-engine control, HTML5 enhancements and third-party vendor support.

“Workflows featuring a single operator controlling multiple engines of XPression can now be applied to more traditional program formats such as talk shows, live sports, entertainment and current affairs programming that may not use a MOS Newsroom for rundown creation,” said Patrick Twomey of Ross Video.

In the latest version of XPression, users can load 48-bit and 64-bit PNG files as HDR materials to create real-time motion graphics.

Updates to the XPression API in this release will allow greater integration of the solution with custom development, user interfaces and automation control, the company notes.