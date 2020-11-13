Rotolight releases Titan X1 LED light panel

Rotolight has released a 1×1 version of its popular Titan LED light, branded as the X1, and developed for studio and on-location production.

Titan X1 includes a touchscreen display along with SmartSoft which allows for electronic control of diffusion, focus and spread without the need for gels.

The Titan X1 also includes wireless connectivity and high-speed RGB flash sync for photographers.

Rotolight notes the lighting instrument includes an RGBWW Pentachromic Color Engine for better skin tones and saturation, with CRI and TLCI performance across the CCI spectrum.

Titan X1 is available for pre-order now and will ship in late November 2020 with a starting price of $2,999.