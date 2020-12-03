Discovery+ goes with colorful geometric logo with nods to multiple corporate sources

With the announcement of the Discovery+ streaming service coming to the U.S. just after the near year, there is also the unveiling of a new logo design.

According to notes on brand assets released by Discovery, the logo shown here is destined for the U.S. market only.

Overall, the new logo is a take on the current Discovery Inc. corporate logo.

Discovery Inc. and the flagship Discovery Channel have two different logos — with the corporate brand set in a customized sans serif wordmark and a globe icon, a longtime feature of the company and channel’s brand, jutting into the left side of the “D.”

It’s worth noting the lockup eliminates the dot above the “i” and also features a tweaked arch in the “r” that accommodates the slope of the “y” next to it.

Some iterations of the corporate logo feature a more photorealistic version of the globe, while others offer an outline only one with north and south America shown at a slight angle.

Compare that to the Discovery+ logo design, which is available in both the stacked version shown above and this horizontal version.

For the streaming service, the typography appears to be Gotham, which has similarities to the one used in the Discovery Inc. corporate logo and Sharp Sans, a font used for headlines and primary text on Discovery Channel website. The font also has some similarities to the open-source Montserrat, which is for much of the text on the corporate website. The Discovery+ website, meanwhile, uses Gibson from Canada Type.

To quote Chandler Bing, “could there BE any more fonts?”

Most prominent in the Discovery+ logo design, however, is the use of the simplified shape of the “D” and globe as a circle.

The logo also sports a gel-like rainbow effect, with, if one squints, has the faint suggestion of north and south America in the blue and violets that make up most of the hues in the circle.

When used against a colored background, the design gains a white outline, as opposed to the curved transparent gap that separated the two shapes in other applications.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper “plus” branding without a prominent “+” sign added — and Discovery has included a simple and straightforward “Greek cross” approach that aligns with the baseline of the word “Discovery” (which, by definition, excludes the descending “leg” of the “y.”) and with a height that matches the highest point of the logo — the vertical bar of the “d” and top of to dot on the “i.”

The stroke thickness has been designed to mirror the ones used in the characters found in the logotype but appears to follow the symmetrical and straightforward rendering of “+” as opposed to the slight curved found in the Disney+ logo design that acts as a continuation of fairy dust arc or the angled and thicker and slightly angled look for ESPN+ (both of these properties happen to be owned by Disney).