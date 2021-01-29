Watch: Al Arabiya live augmented reality segment on ISS space junk threats

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Al Arabiya (العربية‎) produced a live augmented reality segment on space junk and its possible effects on the International Space Station.

The segment was part of a daily AR feature that the Arabic network includes in its newscasts on a wide variety of topics.

The network uses Vizrt technology to create these daily segments, which are, unlike most immersive mixed reality segments today, not done live and go through heavy pre- and post- production (Al Arabiya also produces segments using that approach).

The segment was produced from the network’s sprawling newsroom studio that was designed with AR in mind.

During the explainer, the talent appears standing in front of one of the facility’s large video walls as a 3D model of the ISS floats to one side over the circular LED floor installation.