Networks offer extended coverage marking one year of pandemic

Major U.S. networks marked the one year anniversary of the COVID crisis being declared a global pandemic March 11, 2021, with extended coverage.

“NBC Nightly News” broadcast from in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Meanwhile, “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell remained in the network’s normal Washington, D.C. studio.

“ABC World News Tonight” remained in its New York studio, though it did have on the ground coverage in the district, just like CBS.

Spanish language Telemundo marked the sober anniversary with a special edition outside a Miami hospital.