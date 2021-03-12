Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

“Noticias Telemundo” offered a special edition Thursday, March 11, 2021 marking “un año” of the coronavirus pandemic with a newscast from the field that incorporated some basic augmented reality.

The newscast was anchored from in front of the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, the same city it normally broadcasts from and not to be confused with a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

The three anchor newscast featuring José Díaz-Balart, Julio Vaqueiro and Arantxa Loizaga (who joined Telemundo from rival Univision in January to anchor a revamped morning newscast), originated from under a covered entryway on the south side of its main building.

In addition to taking advantage of the outdoor setting, the anchors were also, in 2020-2021 style, socially distanced (in the image above, each can be seen standing inside marks on the ground).

Not a stranger to augmented reality in studio, Telemundo brought some basic applications into the field as a way to show key data and imagery related to the story next to the anchors.

The “sidebars” were typically “framed” inside of graphical hashmarks and border elements while the network appeared to also be able to blur out both passersby behind the anchors as well as the building’s signage when it would likely have competed with the topical text.

Advertisement

The network also used a specially designed open and graphics that featured the word “Coronavirus” prominently along with the “un año” (which translates as “one year”) subtitle.

The rest of the look featured the network’s trademark bar motif to create a simplified world map with the continental U.S. in bold red along with faded medical and scientific themed imagery.

The word “coronavirus” — sometimes with the middle letters faded out, was also showed in varying degrees of 3D.

Animation included “zooming out” of a triangular shape formed from the isolated part of the second “A” in the word “coronavirus.”

A similar look was used later in the evening for coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech.