Canon introduces line of 4K UHD PTZ cameras, new control panel

Canon has announced multiple new PTZ cameras featuring 4K UHD capabilities. The cameras include two indoor models, CR-N500 and CR-N300, and CR-X500 for outdoor settings.

The indoor models feature HDMI, IP, and 3G-SDI, along with live production protocols like NDI|HX and RTMP.

CR-N500

1.0-inch CMOS sensor, 3.2μm pixel pitch, and DIGIC DV 6 image processor

15x optical zoom 4K UHD lens, covers a 35mm equivalent focal range of 25.5-382.5mm

Independent, built-in three-density ND filter and nine-bladed iris create natural bokeh effects, with diffused, diffracted light

Supports Canon Log 3 for color grading and wide dynamic range gamma of 800%

CR-N300

1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV 6 image processor

20x optical zoom lens with a 35mm equivalent focal range of 29.3-601mm

Can also be used as a webcam via a USB connection

Equipped with four unique scene modes: portrait, sports, low-light, and spotlight

The outdoor model, meanwhile, features a IP55 weather-resistant housing with 12G-SDI for connectivity.

CR-X500

1.0-inch CMOS sensor that captures 4K UHD images in 60p/4:2:2/10-bit

3.2μm pixel pitch combined with dual DIGIC DV 6 image processors

15x 4K UHD lens with an optical 35mm equivalent zoom range of 25.5-382mm

Operators can use the camera’s 4K multi-pixel sensors for up to a 30x advanced zoom

Supports Canon Log 3 for color grading and a wide dynamic range gamma of 800%

“In 2020, Canon introduced the System Integrator Program with the goal of developing strategic relationships with integrators, providing the organizations world-class support and cutting-edge digital imaging equipment,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group.

“These new PTZ cameras and remote camera controller were designed with the system integrator market squarely in mind. We are eager to see how these cameras are incorporated into the creative solutions that they develop for end-users.”

Canon has also added a new remote camera control panel, the RC-IP100, which includes IP and serial connections and can control all aspects of a PTZ camera.