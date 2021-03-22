Racing TV goes virtual for studio production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Racing TV, which broadcasts horse racing from 61 tracks in the United Kingdom, has upgraded production with a new virtual studio at its Ealing Studios facility.

The studio was created with partners Timeline TV, which is the network’s technical managed services provider, and Moov.

The virtual set, build in a space of about 120 square feet, includes four presentation zones including a large, physical anchor desk with room for multiple guests and analysts.

Additional areas of the design include:

A stand-up position with augmented reality screen designed to integrate data and analysis

Timing information data area for analytical shows such as “The Verdict”

Panoramic area for festival coverage and select shows

“This has been a hugely collaborative project between RMG, Moov and Timeline TV. Racing TV required a studio that would be flexible and adaptable to allow them to create different sets for a variety of their horseracing shows,” said David Harnett of Timeline.

“We already work alongside Moov at BT Sport’s Broadcast Centre, so we had no hesitation in collaborating with them and relied on their expertise and knowledge to deliver a truly immersive and innovative virtual reality studio.”

“As we enter our 21st year, we are delighted to have worked with the Timeline team to create and deliver such an exciting and innovative virtual studio for Racing TV, which will further enrich the experience for all racing fans,” said Nev Appleton of Moov.

Advertisement

“Racecourse Media Group are focused on expanding the multi-platform presence of horse racing to help grow the sport in the UK and Ireland and this is something the Moov and Timeline team are passionate about supporting.”

The virtual set is powered by Brainstorm InfinitySet with rendering from the Unreal Engine. Camera tracking is provided by Mo-Sys Engineering’s StarTracker.