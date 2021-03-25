Megatrax launches new label alongside 30th anniversary

Megatrax, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has launched its first new music label in five years, branded as “Sync Hero.”

The new collection is created for television usage with underscores and beds for storytelling and scene-setting.

Megatrax notes the label is ready for usage in reality television, game shows, competition programming, investigative news and sports.

The initial release includes 16 albums ranging from R&B to tribal percussion beds.