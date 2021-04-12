Al Sharqiya opens largest media center in Iraq

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Iraq’s Al Sharqiya (الشرقية‎) has opened a 15,000 square foot broadcast facility in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region.

The media center is billed as the largest in the country and will support a variety of programs on the network, which is owned by entrepreneur Saad al-Bazzaz.

The facility, which joins locations in Baghdad, London, Dubai and Amman, includes a variety of sets for the network’s programming include the main news hour, an interview set and a set for informal programming.

Barco’s XT series of LED displays is used throughout for the various studio video walls with 4K cameras from Sony featuring Fujinon lenses.

Ross Video, meanwhile, is powering the network’s on-air graphics and future augmented reality presentations.

WAVE Media Solutions worked with Al Sharqiya on the integration.