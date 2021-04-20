Vizrt introduces software-based channel branding solution

As part of its new subscription-based Flexible Access plan, Vizrt has introduced Vizrt Channel Branding.

The tool makes channel branding graphics easy to streamline as part of a software-defined workflow. Vizrt Channel Branding joins four other solution suites that form Flexible Access.

“Vizrt Channel Branding acts as an extension to promotional and marketing departments of media organizations. It lets broadcasters protect and promote their most important asset – their identity – and enables them to hold onto audience engagement across channels and through promotional breaks and at the same time, powerfully reinforce their brand equity. When all this is possible for a single operator to manage and monitor for multiple channels, it becomes a true competitive differentiator for media producers,” said Daniel Nergard, president of Vizrt.

Automation and Traffic Scheduling

Vizrt Channel Branding software allows users to import data from traffic and scheduling applications to automatically create playlists that reduce manual processes. Rapid, up-to-second sync with automation systems for data and trigger control, guarantees every element is played out at exactly the right time.

This can be changed down to the wire without fear of error. Accurate content delivery, dynamic data-driven graphics, automatic error checks all go to provide a smooth operator workflow, a great experience for the audience, and high levels of brand consistency across numerous simultaneous formats.

Scalable Output

One operator can control multiple channels from a single interface – which can scale up and down to any number of channels without significantly changing the workflow.

Vizrt’s graphics branding solution augments the technical capabilities of master control environments and the marketing capabilities of promotional departments to serve anything from single-channel facilities up to large network operations that manage multiple broadcast, web, and mobile channels.