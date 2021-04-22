Litepanels adds brightest light to date with Gemini 1×1 Hard

Litepanels has announced its brightest LED light panel to date, the Gemini 1×1 Hard.

With an output of 3000 lux at a distance of 10 feet, the panel is 20% brighter than a 200W HMI lamp. While ideally suited for creative shoots, the panel would also work well in outdoor broadcast applications such as during a sunny standup report using the included diffuser.

“The exceptional output of the Gemini 1×1 Hard is possible because of our advanced lensing technology,” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels.

The Gemini 1×1 Hard has a 46-degree beam angle and weighs 13.2lbs.

“We tightly lens individual red, green, blue, tungsten and daylight LEDs to ensure that every bit of light emitted from each LED is captured and delivered forward. This individual separation of LEDs also lets heat dissipate easily and allows more power to run through them for greater output.” He added, “No other RGBWW panel available produces as much light from such little power.”

The panel includes RGBWW capabilities with over 16 million colors, 300 gels and 11 customizable special effects built-in with control possible via DMX, RDM, wireless DMX and Bluetooth.

“We’re delighted to have secured the first ten Gemini 1×1 Hard fixtures to add to our rental fleet,” said Dave Amphlett of Panalux, a lighting rental house.

“We already have over 500 Gemini 2×1 Soft panels and accessories and since we added them to the rate card at the beginning of 2019, we’ve seen rental demand grow. Gaffers and DOPs working on everything from commercials and drama to major features appreciate the benefits of high-quality white output, lightweight, and its integrated power supply, and those are the features that make Gemini stand out from other similar products,” he said.

Ultra Light and Domed Diffusers are supplied standard with the LED light.

The Gemini 1×1 Hard is available now with a suggested retail price from $2,250 USD.