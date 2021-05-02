‘Today’ expected to debut graphics updates across first three hours

First on NewscastStudio: NBC News‘ “Today” will unveil a refreshed look to its graphics package Monday, May 3, 2021, sources told NewscastStudio May 2, 2021.

The show, which last overhauled its graphics in January 2019, is reportedly not embarking on a complete redo, but instead making changes and adjustments, including making the look more cohesive across all of the first three hours.

According to sources the fourth hour, “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” which has its own distinct look, will reportedly not receive major updates May 3.

When the January 2019 “Today” redesign debuted, Kathie Lee Gifford was still co-hosting the fourth hour and the show stuck with the old “Today” look, but a redesign debuted in 2020 when Jenna Bush Hager took over for Gifford in April of that year.

In early 2020, the fourth hour changed to a different color scheme just days after the network added “Today with Hoda and Jenna and Friends” branded fourth hours. Both the “Friends” and “normal” versions of the show switched to the same orange, pink and violet palette instead of the teal, pink and violet one used at first.

The “Friends” shows were select editions of the show done with a live studio audience (that practice ended at least in part to the coronavirus pandemic) produced out of Studio 6A on the set originally designed for “Megyn Kelly Today.”