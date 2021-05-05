France 2 takes viewers on ‘trip’ to ISS thanks to immersive mixed reality
Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
France 2, a network of France Télévisions, has created an immersive mixed reality segment that takes views aboard the International Space Station.
The segment is partially inspired by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently living on the ISS.
In addition to the ISS, a SpaceX capsule is shown arriving while the on-screen presenter is shown “floating” inside the space station.