Virginia NBC debuts set stocked with video wall options

Gray Television’s WVIR, NBC 29, has debuted a new set from FX Design Group.

WVIR serves Charlottesville and central Virginia including the Blue Ridge Mountains. Those mountains serve as one of the backdrop options for the set’s main anchor area which includes a 4×2 monitor array.

Flanking the anchor area are two standup locations including large monitors with a warm wood tone.

Two additional areas of the set house additional technology, which was integrated on-set by Heartland Media.

A 3×3 array serves as both a standup location and a weather wall while the other venue includes three vertical displays.

Along with the set update, the studio’s cameras were replaced with grid-mounted PTZ cameras.