NBC’s Tokyo Olympic coverage, by the numbers

With 7,000 hours of coverage planned and a record 180 commentators to call all the action, NBC Sports has surrounded the Tokyo Olympics.

This event includes over 5,500 hours of streaming and 17 consecutive nights of primetime coverage.

NBC’s effort includes:

8,000: Number of miles that the “Rings Across America” marketing activation will drive across the country

7,000: Total programming hours across NBCUniversal

6,745: Miles between Stamford, Conn. and Tokyo, Japan

5,500+: Hours of coverage across NBC Sports Digital platforms (NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app)

1964: Year that marked NBC’s first-ever coverage of an Olympic Games — for the Tokyo Olympics

1,800: Approximate number of domestic-based NBC Olympics employees

1,600: Approximate number of NBC Olympics employees on-site in Tokyo

206: Number of countries and territories taking part in the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony

180: Number of commentators on NBC Olympics’ talent roster

41: Number of sports that will be contested in Tokyo, comprising 339 medal events

28: Broadcast booths located at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

17: Consecutive nights of primetime coverage on the NBC broadcast network

13: Number of hours Tokyo is ahead of the U.S. Eastern time zone

4: Production trucks based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center

4: Sports making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo this summer: skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate

Along with some important firsts for the broadcaster: