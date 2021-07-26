Fox 5 DC moves into new broadcast facility, studio

Fox’s Washington D.C. owned-and-operated station, WTTG, has moved into its new broadcast facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

Located about two miles away from its former Friendship Heights location on Wisconsin Ave., the new facility for Fox 5 DC is part of The Wilson mixed-use development from Carr Properties.

“Today’s debut of Fox 5’s new sleek and vibrant home has been a labor of love and a example of our commitment to keep innovating on the local news experience. We are excited to showcase our new technologically advanced facility which we designed to enhance coverage and further connect the intersection of news and the communities we serve,” said Patrick Paolini, Fox 5’s SVP and GM.

The IP facility is using the SMPTE 2110 standard and features the latest in broadcast technology, occupying 58,000 square feet across multiple floors.

The station’s new studio totals over 5,000 square feet with a secondary, smaller studio for podcasting. The newsroom, meanwhile, includes multiple broadcast areas and a desk that can rotate next to the assignment desk.