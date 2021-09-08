NFL opens Los Angeles HQ, complete with 5 stages, 6 control rooms

NFL has opened its new West Coast headquarters, part of the Hollywood Park development in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The office building includes 214,063 square feet of office space for the NFL and 74,922 square feet of studio and studio support space that will be used for NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL RedZone and the NFL app, along with other media operations.

The building, from Gensler, includes 450,000 square feet of space with the league currently occupying three of the seven floors.

Studio-wise, the facility includes five main production stages along with a podcast studio and voiceover booth. Six production and audio control rooms are also featured in the facility along with 18 dedicated edit rooms.

Studio 1, which is set to host “NFL GameDay Kickoff,” can accommodate up to 20 different looks based on the lighting cues and set area utilized.

Other studios will come online as the NFL settles into the facility and transitions operations from Culver City, where NFL Media has been based since the NFL Network’s launch in 2003.

The league notes the facility is scalable to any production format in the foreseeable future and for a variety of work types with traditional workspaces and collaborative areas.

By The Numbers

Opened: September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 First NFL Network Show: “ NFL GameDay Kickoff” on Thursday, September 9

NFL GameDay Kickoff” on Thursday, September 9 Square Footage: 214,063 square feet of office space & 74,922 square feet of studio/studio support space Studio 1: 5,970 square feet – can produce over 20 different looks based on angles and sets Studio 2: 6,276 square feet Studio 3: 3,089 square feet Studio 4: 1,751 square feet Studio 5: 1,559 square feet Podcast Studio: 550 square feet VO Booth: 300 square feet

214,063 square feet of office space & 74,922 square feet of studio/studio support space NFL Production and Audio Control Rooms: 6

6 NFL Portable Remote Packages: 3 four-camera systems

3 four-camera systems NFL Post-Production: 18 Edit Rooms, 2 Audio Sweetening & 90 Desktop Editors

18 Edit Rooms, 2 Audio Sweetening & 90 Desktop Editors Base Build Architect: Gensler

Gensler Base Build Contractor: Pankow

Pankow NFL Tenant Improvement (TI) Architect: Gensler

Gensler NFL TI Contractor: Howard Brothers Corporation (HBC)

Howard Brothers Corporation (HBC) NFL TI Project Manager: MGAC

MGAC NFL Technical System: Diversified

Diversified NFL Stage Design: Jack Morton Worldwide

Jack Morton Worldwide NFL HVAC/Power Design: Arthur Metzler Assoc (AMA)

Arthur Metzler Assoc (AMA) Landscape Architect: Studio-MLA

Studio-MLA Owner: The Kroenke Group

The Kroenke Group Property Manager: CBRE

CBRE Floors: 7 (NFL currently occupying 3 floors – the only tenant)

7 (NFL currently occupying 3 floors – the only tenant) Parking Spaces: 900 reserved solely for NFL’s use

900 reserved solely for NFL’s use Monitors: Over 800 monitors installed throughout the building to be used for various departments and employee-wide communications

Over 800 monitors installed throughout the building to be used for various departments and employee-wide communications Conference Rooms: Over 20 conference rooms in varying sizes & 30 “Pods”

Over 20 conference rooms in varying sizes & 30 “Pods” Level 1 Hallway: 900 feet in length

900 feet in length Creators & Gamechangers Hall Ongoing 600 feet mural of some of the NFL’s greatest characters and game-changers 34 pieces of art thus far 22 artists featured across 8 different countries

Construction Facts Copper Pipe – 110,500 lineal feet (21 miles) Ductwork – 345,500 pounds (about the weight of a Blue Whale) Conduit – 241,690 lineal feet total (46 miles) Ethernet Cable: 1,295,000 lineal feet of Cat6A Cabling and 67,500 lineal feet of Cat5E Cabling (258 miles total – about the distance from SoFi Stadium to San Diego and back) Fiber – 1,400 strands – 45,000 lineal feet of 48-strand single-mode fiber Copper Wire – 225 miles Drywall – 27,050 sheets (285 football fields worth) Metal Studs – 513,600 lineal feet (97 miles) Audio DANTE Connections: 18,000 MADI Connections: 16,000 Intercom Channels: 2,048 channels Riedel intercom



Photos courtesy of NFL / AP.