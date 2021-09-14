Hawaii’s KHON debuts new set inspired by the islands

Nexstar Media Group’s KHON 2 has debuted a new set that seeks inspiration from its unique location, Hawaii.

Mixing warm woods with a modern aesthetic, the set includes the latest in studio technology with nods to the unique heritage of the islands.

FX Design Group, who designed the set, notes specific care was taken to honor the culture of the islands in the scenic design.

“Wood inlays pay respect to traditional Polynesian patterns, alongside vivid water and sky-evoking blue hues. Wood elements of the design mimic that of the sacred Koa tree which grows abundantly throughout the Hawaiian islands,” notes the firm.

The set’s main anchor background includes a 32.5 feet by 8 feet Neoti LED display that features topical imagery from Honolulu and beyond along with graphic overlays.

The weather area, meanwhile, includes a 2×6 55″ Phillips monitor array while a flexible area to the left of the main anchor area utilizes a 3×3 array.

Technology for the set was integrated by Digital Video Group along with new teleprompters from CueScript, cameras from Hitachi and robotics from Ross Video.

“The entire team at FX Design Group is both proud and grateful to have worked with the amazing staff at KHON to bring this fantastic project to life, and hope this beautiful broadcast environment serves the people of Hawaii well for many years to come,” writes FX.