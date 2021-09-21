‘Today’ releases promos showcasing its new home

“Today” has been airing new promos that includes updated imagery from the new Studio 1A and recent stories.

One promo uses the “Here. Together. Today” tagline the show has previously used with updated imagery form September 2021. This promo uses the font Proxima, which was previously used in the show’s lower thirds and remains in its logo, along with blue and orange gradient backgrounds.

Another similar promo uses additional footage from the show, including its “Coronavirus in Classroom” town hall and special coverage of the reopening of Broadway.

This promo uses the show’s new insert graphics font Flama Condensed.