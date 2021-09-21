‘Today’ releases promos showcasing its new home

By Michael P. Hill

Today” has been airing new promos that includes updated imagery from the new Studio 1A and recent stories. 

Studio 1A gets curvy update designed to unify ‘Today’ space’s look

One promo uses the “Here. Together. Today” tagline the show has previously used with updated imagery form September 2021. This promo uses the font Proxima, which was previously used in the show’s lower thirds and remains in its logo, along with blue and orange gradient backgrounds.

Another similar promo uses additional footage from the show, including its “Coronavirus in Classroom” town hall and special coverage of the reopening of Broadway.

‘Today’ gets new graphics with dynamic angular elements

This promo uses the show’s new insert graphics font Flama Condensed. 

tags

, , , , , ,

categories

Branding, Broadcast Design, Broadcast Industry News, Network Morning Shows, News Promos and Sports Promos

Sign up for NewscastStudio's weekly newsletter.Our weekly newsletter delivers the latest broadcast industry news to your inbox including new debuts, case studies, thought leadership and broadcast gear updates.

Never see this message again.