Al Ghad’s set finds itself inside field camp ‘tent’ thanks to IMR

Arabic language Al Ghad TV (قناة الغد) created an immersive mixed reality explainer about the Taliban that “transports” its modern studio and presenter into a virtual field camp.

Presenter Wael Alansi starts standing in front one of the network’s video arrays that then pulls out to show that part of the studio has been “placed” inside of a large tent like structure.

The transition from the black glossy floor is covered by a low stack of sandbags and viewers are treated to a variety of views of the soldiers and equipment one might see inside a Taliban stronghold.

Floating text and graphic callouts help advance the storytelling and hone in on key facts while a “floating” screen showcases some headlines about the Taliban’s activities.

The segment was created in house by Al Ghad TV’s creative team and powered by Vizrt’s Viz Engine.