CBSN updates logo despite impending rebranding

Streaming news service CBSN, which is slated to rebranded under the CBS News name, has been quietly updating its logo in select locations with a new font — despite the fact it will likely be replaced soon.

The new logo uses the TT Norms typeface that has become the new default logotype for both the entire network and its divisions as well as parent company ViacomCBS.

The CBS broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports and CBS Media Ventures have all switched over to it.

CBSN, however, had stuck with Didot, the longtime font used for both the network and CBS News.

It’s still using that logo on air as of this writing, but an updated version in TT Norms has popped up on digital platforms as the “poster” that displays before video starts.

The tagline “CBS News, Always On” is below.

It’s possible that CBS will start rolling out this update ahead of the formal rebrand so help viewers adjust to the new look.

In September 2021, CBS announced it would rebrand its the national streaming service and its regional feeds under the umbrella CBS News brand.

It also announced plans to renovate Studio 57, the former home of “CBS This Morning” for the service.

The network already offers its CBSN streams via the CBS News app, so it will be able to refer viewers to there for continuing coverage instead of mixing in the CBSN name.

NewscastStudio reached out to CBS for comment and will update this story if we hear back.