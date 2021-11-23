IBC canceled for second year due to coronavirus concerns

IBC has canceled its plans for a live, in person convention in 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic concerns as well, but organizers had been moving forward with the in person conference slated for Dec. 3 to 6, 2021, in Amsterdam.

As early as last week, IBC organizers had been insistent that the event would happen as planned, even though the Netherlands had declared a three week partial lockdown due to growing cases of COVID-19.

IBC had pushed back its event from September 2021 to December 2021 in hopes that the coronavirus situation would improve.

IBC had been marketing the event with the tagline “Together again.”

The event will move forward in some type of digital format, but organizers did not immediately release details.

The event’s website appears to have been hastily updated with a short press release announcing the cancellation but is scant on details about refunds for exhibitors or attendees. NewscastStudio has reached out to IBC for comment and will update this story as needed.

IBC, which is marketed as a content focused conference and convention, follows NAB Show, which typically features more broadcast gear and equipment exhibitors, in cancelling its in person event for the second year due to coronavirus.

NAB had originally shifted its event to October from its normal spring timeslot in the hope that more time would make it less risky to gather in Las Vegas. However, after cases continued to surge and multiple major advertisers pulled out, the event was ultimately canceled.

NAB had planned on requiring participants to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

