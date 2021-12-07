Lynchburg’s ABC 13 debuts new set

Sinclair’s WSET ABC 13 has debuted a new set design.

Serving Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia, the set brings a variety of new technology to the station including multiple LED video walls.

The main anchor area includes a monitor-fronted desk with large LED display technology behind it. Dramatic uplighting adds interest to the set’s header with wavy dura graphics wrapping the space.

Stonework accents an additional presentation area along with key shoot-off walls.

The weather center includes a large desk with multiple monitors for storm tracking.

The studio also includes a couch area for interviews and the station’s “Living in the Heart of Virginia” local program.