NAB Show planning return of New York event in fall 2022

The NAB Show is planning for a return of its New York City trade show in October 2022.

NAB Show New York has traditionally been a smaller, broadcast-centric gathering held at the Javits Center. The last event, in 2019, included co-located events focused on broadcast advertising and monetization, post-production and engineering.

While full details have not been announced by the National Association of Broadcasters, the date of Oct. 19-20, 2022, has been set for the event which will return to the Javits Center.

Similar to the 2022 NAB Show, organizers are touting the New York show as “reimagined.”

“NAB Show New York returns to the Big Apple in October 2022 and with it, a reimagined experience designed to connect you to the people, knowledge, skills and technology you need now to navigate the ever-evolving world of media and entertainment.”