Olympic Broadcasting Services Beijing effort, by the numbers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

For the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Olympic Broadcasting Services will utilize a workforce of over 4,300 to produce 6,000 plus hours of content which will be distributed to rights holders around the world.

Those hours represent a 7% increase in content from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics with a variety of new tools at its disposal.

For the first time at a Winter Olympics, OBS will feature a fully native UHD HDR production with 5.1.4 immersive audio. This will use an IP-based core system for the production workflow, similar to the 2020 Summer Olympics.

For coverage of curling, OBS will also trial a virtualized OB van in partnership with Alibaba and Intel.

By the Numbers

6,000+ estimated hours of content produced by OBS

900 estimated hours of sports and Ceremonies

41 HD contribution multilateral feeds

31 UHD contribution multilateral feeds

43 HD distribution feeds

36 UHD distribution feeds

660+ camera systems

148 specialty cameras

38 high-speed slow motion (HSSM) cameras

13 railcam systems

11 cablecam systems

10 multi-camera replay systems

33 Virtual Reality cameras (15 Live + 18 ENG)

25 ENG kits

1,624 microphones

15 Outside Broadcast (OB) vans

9 Datacentre production units

1 Fly-away system

8,684 km of cabling

38 broadcast organizations with individual space at the International Broadcast Centre

16 broadcast organizations with individual space at the Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcast Centre

Photo and data via Olympic Broadcasting Services.