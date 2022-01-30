Olympic Broadcasting Services Beijing effort, by the numbers
For the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Olympic Broadcasting Services will utilize a workforce of over 4,300 to produce 6,000 plus hours of content which will be distributed to rights holders around the world.
Those hours represent a 7% increase in content from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics with a variety of new tools at its disposal.
For the first time at a Winter Olympics, OBS will feature a fully native UHD HDR production with 5.1.4 immersive audio. This will use an IP-based core system for the production workflow, similar to the 2020 Summer Olympics.
For coverage of curling, OBS will also trial a virtualized OB van in partnership with Alibaba and Intel.
By the Numbers
- 6,000+ estimated hours of content produced by OBS
- 900 estimated hours of sports and Ceremonies
- 41 HD contribution multilateral feeds
- 31 UHD contribution multilateral feeds
- 43 HD distribution feeds
- 36 UHD distribution feeds
- 660+ camera systems
- 148 specialty cameras
- 38 high-speed slow motion (HSSM) cameras
- 13 railcam systems
- 11 cablecam systems
- 10 multi-camera replay systems
- 33 Virtual Reality cameras (15 Live + 18 ENG)
- 25 ENG kits
- 1,624 microphones
- 15 Outside Broadcast (OB) vans
- 9 Datacentre production units
- 1 Fly-away system
- 8,684 km of cabling
- 38 broadcast organizations with individual space at the International Broadcast Centre
- 16 broadcast organizations with individual space at the Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcast Centre
Photo and data via Olympic Broadcasting Services.
