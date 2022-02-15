ViacomCBS is changing its name to Paramount

ViacomCBS has announced that it’s changing its name from a camel case mashup to a classic brand from its corporate lineage.

Starting Feb. 16, 2022, ViacomCBS will change its name to Paramount.

The name ViacomCBS was used when CBS Corp. and Viacom merged in 2019 — so it’s only lasted a little over two years.

Officially, the name change is meant to help emphasize the company’s growing scope in the media landscape. On the investor call where the name change was announced, execs also discussed plans for expanding its streaming service Paramount+ in the U.S. and abroad, which works out conveniently with the name change.

By selecting Paramount as its new corporate moniker, the company is switching to a classic name that draws on the Paramount Famous Lasky Corp. name first used in 1927, prior to any Viacom or CBS involvement.

The name is perhaps most familiar to consumers for the production logo appearing before films produced by Paramount Pictures.

By definition, the word “paramount” is defined by as “more important than anything else; supreme,” according to Oxford Languages. The use of the mountain in the company’s logo is likely drawn from the “mount” part of “paramount” and the fact that a mountain’s apex is also, symbolically speaking, a good visual depiction of something be “more important” or “supreme.”

The name has also been in more recent rebrands. In 2018, Viacom rebranded Spike to the Paramount Network name and, most recently, the Paramount name was the choice for the new name of the streamer formerly known as CBS All Access after the second Viacom-CBS merger. The name was adopted in 2021.

Paramount+’s icon is one of the most simplified versions of the longtime mountain and star motif.

Paramount Network and Paramount Pictures use different variations of the design, with slightly different depictions of the mountain, positioning of the stars and logotype and use of a circle or not.

The domain paramount.com has been updated with the mountain and star icon Paramount+ uses along with a sans serif “Coming soon” banner. That text is notably not in TT Norms, the corporate typeface CBS and ViacomCBS adopted and switched both the CBS logotype (with the famous eye) and ViacomCBS logotype to. Previously, CBS used the serif Didot.

That said, Paramount is much more consistent with its signature script-style logotype and perhaps could use this corporate rebranding as an opportunity to streamline the various logo designs a bit, much like CBS has taken on a “deconstructed eye” brand standard.

CBS has invested heavily in the rebranding, including renaming and updating logos for various divisions, including CBS Television Distribution becoming CBS Media Ventures and, most recently, its streaming news service CBSN renaming itself as CBS News and taking on the same logo as its parent division. CBS Sports also made the switch.

CBS also has a unique mnemonic musical signature for many of its divisions, but they are all based on a five note tune that’s supposed to tie in to the line “This is C-B-S.”

The Paramount mountain is the oldest film studio logo still in use today, though it has gone through several updates and iterations over the years and the production logo has become more realistic, as opposed to a glyph or icon. It’s also made the transition from painted plates to computer generated imagery.

The mountain itself does not depict an actual landform, unlike another famous mountain-based corporate logo, the Prudential Financial icon that’s based on the Rock of Gibraltar, though it, too, has been updated over the years.

The name ViacomCBS came about around the same time that AT&T renamed Time Warner to WarnerMedia, which notably also used a camel case combination of two words. That name, however, is on its way out as AT&T prepares to spin off WarnerMedia to Discovery Inc. where it will become known as Warner Bros. Discovery, a name that also revives the direct reference to the iconic Warner Bros. film studio name.

The name Viacom has its roots when, in 1971, CBS spun off its syndication division under the Viacom name after an FCC rule prohibited networks from owning syndication companies (that rule no longer exists). In 1986, Viacom was bought by National Amusements, a theater company, and acquired Paramount Pictures in 1994.

Then, in 1999, Viacom announced plans to merge with its former parent company CBS, which had merged with Westinghouse Electric in 1995, taking the CBS name.

Then, in 2019, CBS and Viacom announced plans to merge for a second time, taking on the ViacomCBS name.

The company’s stock symbols will also change, with Class A shares moving from VIAC to PARA for Class B common shares. Class A common shares will transition from VIACA to PARAA and preferred class will become PARAP, formerly VIACP.

Below is the full text of a memo ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone and CBS president and CEO Bob Bakish sent to employees: