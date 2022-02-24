‘Crisis’ gets top billing in Ukraine-Russia coverage branding

After Russia took significant military action against Ukraine Feb. 23, 2022, the broadcast and cable networks turned their attention to this corner of the world with rolling coverage that incorporated “crisis” themed graphics and branding.

ABC News has been rolling out a look under the name “Ukraine-Russia Crisis,” though it stylizes its with a pipe character “|” between the two country names instead of a hyphen, space or slash.

The graphic typically includes those three works set on top of a blue 3D outline of Ukraine, while Russia’s neighboring land is in red and other surrounding countries and the Sea of Azov in gray.

In addition there are also a series of concentric rings and hashmarks radiating out from the heart of the shape representing Ukraine.

This essentially incorporates the red, white and blue palette of Russia’s flag but doesn’t include any yellow as found in the bottom half of the Ukrainian one.

The network did place two small versions of each country’s flag on either side of the word “Crisis.”

In fullscreens, the country names are in a light blue and the second line in a dark blue with thin white outline, while smaller scale uses such as in the left part of the lower third the network often uses for topical graphics or branding all text becomes white.

NBC and MSNBC have continued to use the “Ukraine Crisis” look that’s been around for about a week now.

This design uses a red, blue and yellow palette that, along with white accents, incorporates the colors from both country’s flags.

CBS News has also been using a “Crisis in Ukraine” look across its properties that was incorporated into a special report open Feb. 22, 2022, ahead of President Joe Biden’s remarks on the then-impending attack that was used alongside the network’s new special report look.

This look has a deep blue and yellow look that sometimes skews toward green thanks to the gradients.

CBS also uses concentric rings and hashmarks as well as arrow-like accents that appear to be created using the “>” symbol.

On “CBS Mornings” Feb. 24, 2022, a wide view of the studio after “EyeOpener” showcased the same look impressively spread across the show’s Times Square studio’s multiple video walls, ribbon headers and on set panels.

On the cable side, MSNBC stuck with its normal primetime show looks during coverage Feb. 23, though the “Crisis in Ukraine” look was incorporated throughout the day Feb. 24.

CNN, meanwhile, also stuck with its normal show looks Feb. 23 along with its breaking news stinger, which was also used extensively the following morning.

The network’s morning show, “New Day” used a sort of sub-branding effort with some on set graphics showcasing a monochromatic military photo with the words “A ‘New Day’ Special Report” spelled out with the show’s boxed logo standing inserted between “A” and “Special.”

Fox also used its primary “alert” branding but did not appear to have a standalone stinger or “sliver” look (those narrow strips of graphics at the bottom of the lower thirds) as of the late morning of Feb. 24. CNN similarly did not appear to be using a distinct look either at that point.

During the day Feb. 24, all three of the major cable news networks frequently included boxes with stock market conditions in one corner of the screen as fears over the Russian collapse and a neck breaking hike in oil prices gave Wall Street worries.