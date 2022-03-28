‘Good Morning America’ unveils brighter, streamlined graphics

Exclusive and first on NewscastStudio: In addition to debuting an overhaul of its second-floor studio, ABC News‘ “Good Morning America” also introduced a brighter and cleaner graphics package on Monday, March 28, 2022.

With the new design, the network is keeping its distinctive “Good Morning America” logotype and “GMA” icon.

Working closely with Alan Ives, ABC News’ senior vice president of marketing, the network set about creating more of an “evolution than a revolution,” Hal Aronow-Theil, creative director for “GMA,” told NewscastStudio in an exclusive interview.

“We wanted the new look to play well on social media, and to younger viewers, but not alienate our core audience. So when viewers tune in it would still look like ‘GMA’,” he explained.

ABC worked with Vivid Zero and its own in-house graphics team to create the new package, with an emphasis on brighter colors and streamlined layouts, said Aronow-Theil.

The color scheme utilizes lighter and warmer blues and a richer golden yellow that plays throughout the whole redesign.

The look is cleaner and less cluttered but the majority of elements and franchises still look like ‘GMA,'” noted Aronow-Theil.

The circular ring motif introduced in 2019 has been significantly simplified, with many of the hash marks removed in favor of dots and small plus and arrow icons with a thin outline.

Concentric ring elements remain but no longer rely on gradients as much, giving them a cleaner, crisper look.

The show has also introduced a new motif — fan-like segments that radiate out from a center point. Applications range from segments of different lengths arranged around a focal point to a quadrant-like layout. In some applications, they strongly suggest the notion of sun rays.

These are used in animated wipes and transitions but can also be incorporated into on set video wall graphics and fullscreens.

The show is also upping the emphasis on the abbreviated version of its name, with oversized outlines in a variety of applications used throughout on-set backgrounds.

The basic layout of the show’s lower third insert graphics remains the same, including having the option to insert a topical image or logo to the far left as well as a slightly smaller top tier for labels such as “New this morning” and “Happening now.”

ABC is switching from Proxima to Avenir as its primary typeface in lower thirds, though stations can still use Proxima in the time and temp bug, or “chip,” as ABC calls it, according to guidelines provided to affiliates and obtained by NewscastStudio.

“We’ve used Avenir on other projects and felt it was a nice update from Proxima, although they are very similar,” noted Aronow-Theil.

The lower third redesign will not require stations to relocate or update the local news and weather tickers that are often inserted over the network feed, though some may opt to.

Stations have, however, needed to make adjustments to the time and temperature most insert at the local level because the lower third is extended slightly closer to the right side of the screen, forcing the time and temperature to move over with it. This change also entails making the background behind these elements semitransparent thanks to a gradient.

Meanwhile, the bug is no longer boxed and instead simply rests on the far side of the updated blue banner background with a curved accent capping it out on the far right.

The topical graphic position in the lower left has become slightly narrower, which also allows the show to insert the “coming up” teases that had starting popping up in the far left topical graphic box in a new location to the left of the bug.

This is a developing story and NewscastStudio will have updates, including more samples and a video supercut of the new graphics package, later today.